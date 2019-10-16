News

Ojaswi Aroraa in Beyond Dreams’ next for SAB TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
16 Oct 2019 08:07 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about producer Yash A Patnaik bringing a new show for SAB TV under his banner Beyond Dreams.

We also mentioned about it being a horror comedy. The makers have most likely roped in popular television faces Jay Soni and Priyal Gor to play the lead roles (Read Here: Jay Soni and Priyal Gor to play leads in Beyond Dreams’ next?)

Now, we hear that the show will have another female lead. Our sources inform that TV actress Ojaswi Aroraa, who has been a part of many popular shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Brahmarakshas, and Badho Bahu and gained immense popularity as Pari in Kya Haal Mister Panchal, has bagged the show.

Well, it is not difficult to guess that the show will have a love triangle between the characters of Jay, Priyal, and Ojaswi.

We could not get through to the actress for a comment.

TellyChakkar will be soon be back with more updates on the show!

