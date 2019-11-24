Old Bollywood songs return on TikTok

MUMBAI: Weeks ago a woman named Priyanka Kandwal became talk of the town for her strong resemblance to late Bollywood star Madhubala. Thanks to the "TikTok ki Madhubala" and her videos, now #oldisgold is trending on TikTok.

She has been creating music videos that have gone viral. As a result of her engagement on the platform, there is a surge in user creations on old music. This has also led to a spike in creators within the age group of 45-60 years.

Hashtags like #oldisgold #oldisgoldchallenge #Oldsong have garnered more than 4.5 billion views. There is a rise in the consumption of retro music by 80 per cent. In a period of 8 weeks, the platform saw a 40 per cent rise in the creation of retro songs.

"Music discovery is the natural derivative of TikTok's short-video format; where music is the background highlight of innovative and entertaining videos. Our powerful discovery process allows exposure for artistes and music alike. The trend of old melodies coming back on the platform is extremely encouraging. The music catalogue available on TikTok is supporting our users across generations to enjoy and discover evergreen classics," said Hari Nair, Head of Digital Music, TikTok India.

(SOURCE :IANS)