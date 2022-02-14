Old is Gold! SidNaaz fans revive Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic moments on this Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love story started in the Bigg Boss 13 house. After the season got over, the two featured in music videos and were even spotted together by paparazzi many times. While they never officially spoke about their relationship, there were strong reports that they were dating each other.

When Sidharth passed away last year, Shehnaaz’s videos crying at his funeral had gone viral. During the finale of Bigg Boss 15, she gave a tribute to Sidharth, and even Salman got emotional while talking to Shehnaaz about Sid. Today, it’s Valentine’s Day and #WeLoveYouSidNaaz is trending on Twitter.

Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are sharing some sweet-romantic moments of the couple on Twitter and remembering their favorite jodi. A fan tweeted, “#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill PERFECT TO & FOR EACH OTHER..THEY ACTUALLY WERE MANIFESTED BY UNIVERSE IN EACH OTHER‘S LIFE ..WHOLE WORLD FOR EACH OTHER @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill YOUR LOVE IS TIMELESS FOR ETERNITY #SidNaaz #WeLoveYouSidNaaz.”

Another fan wrote, “Everyone said.... There is always some madness in love. I can't Believe them... But when I watch u both... @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill then I came to know that there is always some reason in madness..... #WeLoveYouSidNaaz @OfficialSidNaaz.”

Credit: BollywoodLife