OMG! 4 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gets a fear funda; who will get eliminated?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has kickstarted the shooting in Cape Town, South Africa.

A lot of BTS pictures from the sets of the show are circulating on social media.

Be it the contestants having fun or the venue where the stunts are being performed, the viewers are getting all the latest glimpses from the show.

The official date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is not revealed yet but the viewers are left curious about the show.

We have earlier informed you about the various stunts happening on the show.

The latest we hear is that the contestants performed a partner stunt.

Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill and Mehek Chahal performed the stunts in jodis as they got the fear funda.

Well, all four of them managed to complete the stunt but one contestant's journey will come to end soon.

Take a look:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stars Arjun Bijlani, Meheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Shweta Tiwari. The entire team is having a gala time there.

The show will be seeing ace director-producer Rohit Shetty turning the host and a mentor for the contestants.

Anushka Sen is this year's youngest contestant on season 11 and she has already become everyone's favourite.

Who will get rid of fear funda? Who will be the first contestant to get eliminated from season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

