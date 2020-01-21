OMG! Siddharth Shukla to quit Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online. The actor starts trending online, and recently he became the fifth most trending celebrity in the world. In the house, it’s very difficult to maintain relationships and friendships, and one such relationship in the house that’s worsened is of Siddarth and Asim.

As we all witnessedd, in the last episode Siddarth and Asim has a heated argument and it seems to have stemmed from the fact that they already had a fight earlier during the Elite Club task.

Now in the latest preview, we have seen how the two fight in front of the guest in the house, Hina Khan, and that’s when things go out of hand. Bigg Boss then calls them in the confession room, and in the video once can see how Siddarth tells Bigg Boss that he wants to leave the house and Asim can continue to stay here.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Bigg Boss can convince Siddarth or no, or will Siddarth coming at this stage quit the show?

While the two are fighting inside the house, the fans too, have been fighting outside and Twitter trends have taken over social media with both their fans having their own points to put forward. Twitter has multiple trends going on including Heroic Asim and Apologize to Sidharth Shukla.