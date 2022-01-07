Omg! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets a pleasant surprise by This co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

He will request Abhimanyu to patch up with Akshara as he wants to believe in fairy tale love.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.    

In this video, we can see that Aarohi, played by actress Karishma Sawant is on cloud 
nine as she is receiving an amazing gift from her co-star Mayank aka Kairav. Take a look at this amazing video. 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, An intoxicated Dr. Rohan will come to Abhimanyu to have a conversation.

He will reveal to Abhimanyu that he is very fond of him and if he and Akshara are fighting then the whole hospital gets affected as they all are a big family.

He will request Abhimanyu to patch up with Akshara as he wants to believe in fairy tale love.

Abhimanyu will get emotional and will walk away without a reply.

Will things get back to normal between the couple? 

