OMG: Abhishek Malhan reveals the SHOCKING REASON why he quit Twitter!

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he has reached so far in the show and since day one he has been playing the game. His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But, with the entry of Elvish, he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks how he had lost hope and somewhere knew that he wasn't winning. Although Abhishek didn't win the show he has won many hearts and had become the audience's favourite.

Now, in a recent interview Abhishek mentioned that reason why he is not active on Twitter.

Abhishek mentioned that he had followed a Tik Tok trend a long while ago where the video was about teenagers should not engage in certain things. Some people lifted the video and started trolling him. He mentioned that usually he takes to social media to upload some pictures or videos and does not delve too much into looking at the trolls and negative comments.

He expressed that there was so much chaos around circulating the video of him following the trend that it took a toll on him and he decided to quit Twitter.

