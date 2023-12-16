OMG! Abhishek Malhan slams Bigg Boss Season 17 makers and takes a stand for Munawar Faruqui says “The worst you can do to bring down someone’s life is target their personal life its entertainment to the makers”

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where he emerged as the first runner up of the show as his game was loved by the audience.

We have seen him playing the game and how he reached so far in the show. Since day one, he had been playing the game well.

His friendship with Manisha Rani is loved by the fans and they love their fun banter.

He grabbed the headlines for his tiff with Bebika Dhruve as they never got along in the show.

But with the entry of Elvish, he did feel that he had less chances of winning and we did see in the initial last two weeks, how he had lost hope as somewhere, he knew that he wasn't winning.

Although Abhishek didn't win the show, he has won many hearts and has become the audience's favourite.

Abhishek has always been very vocal about many things and he doesn’t think before he says.

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and we were the first ones to report to you that a new wild card contestant Ayesha Khan is entering the house.

She would be exposing Munawar as she claims that he had proposed to her and told that he had broken his previous relationship but now she has come to know that he was two-timing and had never ended his previous relationship.

Abhishek seems to not be happy with this wild card entry and he took to social media and expressed his feelings where he said “ The worst thing you can do to bring someone down is target their personal life. It’s entertainment for the makers. The worst they could have done. All you need to be in the show is expose your ex partner or present partner and shit on them, lol”

Well, there is no doubt that Abhishek has a point and calling ex is not right as that person’s personal life is all over.

