OMG! Abrar Qazi says goodbye to Yeh Hai Chahatein in an emotional post, says, “Now that it is over, I feel a void in me but..”! Read for Full story!

MUMBAI : Yeh Hai Chahatein' which has completed 1000 episodes.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent and the story on Kashvi, Nayan, Arjun, and Samrat.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra played the lead roles in the show, before it took a generation leap, paving the way fir Pravihst Mishra and Shagun Sharma.

It has been known that Abrar and Sargun would say goodbye to the show that they started and took to the top after the leap. While Sargun had wrapped up shoot and had posted her goobyes to the social media, Abrar had not really addressed it, that is until now.

Abrar Qazi took to social media to say goodbye, to the show Yeh Hai Chahatein and wrote a very emotional post, in part which said, “Now that it is over, i feel a void in me but at the same time there is a sense of calm and excitement for things to come.”.

You can check out the full post here:







Fans had fallen in love with Abrar’s acting and they had always been so appreciative of his talent.

Now, that his stint in YHC has come to an end, it is definitely a bittersweet thing, because while they will miss him on screen as Samrat/Rudra, they will get to see him explore new roles and new characters, like he did in the OTT show, Family Man, season 1, where his role was the catalyst and was really appreciated.

