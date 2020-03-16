OMG! This actor from GHKKPM is third-wheeling with Aishwarya and Neil, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this picture, we see that Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt are gone for a fun adventure ride. However, Vihan aka Mohit has accompanied the duo! Most importantly, his caption has caught the attention of the audience. Take a look at the funny post.

Check out the picture

Fans are loving their off-camera bond and are curious to know whats going to happen in the upcoming episode of the show.

Meanwhile in the showIt is seen how Sai chooses Geeta to become the surrogate of her and Virat's child. However, before the process begins, here Pakhi becomes a fake doctor and thus misleads Geeta and her husband, which makes the couple back out. And now, this puts Sai into a tight spot as Geeta doesn't arrive at the hospital and this makes Virat choose Pakhi.

