OMG! Actress Nupur Joshi claims she became a victim of online fraud, details inside

MUMBAI: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Nupur Joshi revealed that she recently became a victim of fraud on social media. She claimed that in the name of a verification request she was fooled by some hackers.

She said, "It all started when I planned to submit a verification request to Instagram on my page. So, they give us a form in which we attach our identity documents. So, the complete activity needs to be confidential. But soon next morning I got an email pretending to be from the Instagram team stating that they have verified my page and need me to submit my government identifications so that after review they will get my blue tick appear on my page. And I found it genuine as how will a third party know that I submitted a request. But I was fooled by some hackers."

The actress, who has played the titular role in shows like 'Rakhi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', among others, took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the mail she received by hackers as well. She wrote, “I was never interested in a blue badge, until my fans and friends told me its importance. Soon I realised I have one in order to control #forgery and #fake #profile on my name. But I have become a #victim to #onlinefraud.”

Credit: ETimes