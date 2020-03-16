OMG! Actress Surbhi Chandna gets severely injured, shares a glimpse of bruises on her hand

MUMBAI : Surbhi Chandna rose to popularity with Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic show Naagin 5. Her pairing with Sharad Malhotra was loved by the audience and has a major fan club on Twitter and Instagram. The actress recently shared a photo on her social media, where she offered a glimpse of bruises on her hand.

She also shared that she got hurt during dance practice. She shared in the video that she got hurt on her hand, her feet and some bruises on her waist also during her dance practice.

The actress will be seen in a new show Sherdil Shergill, along with Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar. Surbhi had shared a new BTS video on her Instagram handle from the sets of her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill. In this video, we see Surbhi in a stunning black leather costume and dishing out major Catwoman vibes. She can be seen sitting in the costume as her hair is getting done.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

