OMG: Actresses who were BRUTALLY BODY-SHAMED and SCRUTINIZED for their LOOKS!

MUMBAI: Body-shaming is not acceptable, but things are different when you are a celebrity. Bollywood is infamous for having unrealistic body standards when it's about actors and actresses. They are expected to look a certain way and are constantly scrutinized for how they look.

Many have been body-shamed for their looks but what makes a few different is that they stood up to their trolls and got the last word.

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, former pageant winner and gorgeous actress, was also body-shamed for her weight gain after pregnancy.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz has always been body-shamed. The actress, however, has grown to love herself. She often shares body positivity messages through her posts.

Sonakshi Sinha

The Dabangg actress is no stranger to online trolling. She has been called aunty and more online for her body type. The actress gave it back in her own savage way. She uploaded a video on trolling and body-shaming with a caption that said, 'For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended.'

Neha Dhupia

Social media is such a toxic place. It seems like people consider it to be a liberty to troll someone. Neha Dhupia was recently trolled for her weight gain after her second pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone

And being body-shamed doesn't only mean fat-shamed. Actresses are also thin-shamed.

Do you have more celebrities to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below!

CREDIT: Bollywood Life

