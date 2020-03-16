OMG! Adil-Rakhi have a tiff over their exes; the former tells the latter ‘Why are you reacting to my ex’s comment? Should I talk about the charges that Ritiesh has put on you?’

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Recently, Adil’s ex-girlfriend opened up about his relationship with Rakhi. She said their love is fake.

While interacting with the media Rakhi broke down and said that “How can someone say like this and it's very hurtful.”

To which Adil said, “Why are you reacting to my ex’s comment? Should I talk about the charges that Ritiesh has put on you? I won’t do so as all these things don’t matter to me and it shouldn’t matter to you also. We should not talk about our past in media.”

Well, there is no doubt that Adil and Rakhi are the most talked about couple in telly town.

