OMG! Adoring fans swarm Rupali Ganguly, show up in thousands to get a glimpse of Anupama herself! Check out the videos and reactions here!

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.

Rupali’s portrayal of Anupama has garnered a lot of love for her and she has been able to strike a chord with people who relate to her and to Anupama’s story. Rupali has received a lot of love from fans but it was astounding to see her get surrounded by fans who showed up in thousands to get a glimpse of her.

And fans on Twitter reacted to that, along with some videos for the event:

Stardum N love

she has earned

Wat a crowd

I was Live on UT that tym n felt lyk I m their between thousands of People n curusly waiting for her.

Entry of her with anupama tital track left Goosebumps

Aaj Anuj missing ho ke bhi missing nhi tha#anupamaa#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/l4XYi1Y3AO — Kanika jain (@Kanikajain5900) August 18, 2023

The croud hr stardom and espec. when dt girl said ki sabhi ke dilo pr raaj karne wali #Anupamaa urf #RupaliGanguly..my chotu sa heart is so happy and proud too for being #Rupalian @TheRupali you've earned ds all love by ur hardwork and dedication ..keep shining precious pic.twitter.com/euoCSG5q1z — Shivika (@rupaliblessings) August 18, 2023

Jus look at d crowd waiting fr d Queen So happy 2 see u achieving ur dreams

Thu thu thu

Thanku so much @AshwinKVerma sir fr supporting her

Dat wait 2 jus hv a glimpse of hr ws worth evrythng

Ypu wer looking breathtaking gorgoeus #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/y3XUpKo5aV — Nidhi Arora (@NidhiArora86) August 18, 2023

Shirf Gujrat mein hi nhi #RupaliGanguly ek baar Bihar Patna aakar bhi dekhiye ki yaha bhi apke liye kitna craze hai

Mam ek baar Patna bhi aaeye n pls

And mam it's ur hardwork dt is shining today and dt too everywhere

Mata Rani always bless you precious..#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/MGkUIA1Ne2 — Shivika (@rupaliblessings) August 18, 2023

The love that Rupali is getting is so well deserved, and fans have always shown her a lot of love.

