OMG! Adoring fans swarm Rupali Ganguly, show up in thousands to get a glimpse of Anupama herself! Check out the videos and reactions here!

Rupali Ganguly is one of the country's top actresses right now and is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.

Rupali’s portrayal of Anupama has garnered a lot of love for her and she has been able to strike a chord with people who relate to her and to Anupama’s story. Rupali has received a lot of love from fans but it was astounding to see her get surrounded by fans who showed up in thousands to get a glimpse of her.

And fans on Twitter reacted to that, along with some videos for the event:

The love that Rupali is getting is so well deserved, and fans have always shown her a lot of love.

