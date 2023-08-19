OMG! Adoring fans swarm Rupali Ganguly, show up in thousands to get a glimpse of Anupama herself! Check out the videos and reactions here!
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly shines all the way!
The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.
She has had a celebrated career with comic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama takes the cake.
Rupali’s portrayal of Anupama has garnered a lot of love for her and she has been able to strike a chord with people who relate to her and to Anupama’s story. Rupali has received a lot of love from fans but it was astounding to see her get surrounded by fans who showed up in thousands to get a glimpse of her.
And fans on Twitter reacted to that, along with some videos for the event:
the power this vid holds!!#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa #edit pic.twitter.com/vZfTXCIIEQ— eesso (@eeessoe) August 18, 2023
Stardum N love— Kanika jain (@Kanikajain5900) August 18, 2023
she has earned
Wat a crowd
I was Live on UT that tym n felt lyk I m their between thousands of People n curusly waiting for her.
Entry of her with anupama tital track left Goosebumps
Aaj Anuj missing ho ke bhi missing nhi tha#anupamaa#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/l4XYi1Y3AO
The croud hr stardom and espec. when dt girl said ki sabhi ke dilo pr raaj karne wali #Anupamaa urf #RupaliGanguly..my chotu sa heart is so happy and proud too for being #Rupalian @TheRupali you've earned ds all love by ur hardwork and dedication ..keep shining precious pic.twitter.com/euoCSG5q1z— Shivika (@rupaliblessings) August 18, 2023
Jus look at d crowd waiting fr d Queen So happy 2 see u achieving ur dreams— Nidhi Arora (@NidhiArora86) August 18, 2023
Thu thu thu
Thanku so much @AshwinKVerma sir fr supporting her
Dat wait 2 jus hv a glimpse of hr ws worth evrythng
Ypu wer looking breathtaking gorgoeus #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/y3XUpKo5aV
Shirf Gujrat mein hi nhi #RupaliGanguly ek baar Bihar Patna aakar bhi dekhiye ki yaha bhi apke liye kitna craze hai— Shivika (@rupaliblessings) August 18, 2023
Mam ek baar Patna bhi aaeye n pls
And mam it's ur hardwork dt is shining today and dt too everywhere
Mata Rani always bless you precious..#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/MGkUIA1Ne2
The love that Rupali is getting is so well deserved, and fans have always shown her a lot of love.
