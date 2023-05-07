OMG! After Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan and Akshay Kharodia also say goodbye to Star Plus’s Pandya Store in a nostalgia evoking post!

The show focuses on the lives of the Pandya brothers, living in Somnath and running their store and managing their lives, and staying together as a family.
Pandya STore

MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

The show focuses on the lives of the Pandya brothers, living in Somnath and running their store and managing their lives, and staying together as a family.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins, the series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.It stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan.

We previously gave you the exclusive update, that the show is going to take a major 15-year leap. 

The stars of the show are shooting their last epsiodes, previously, we gave you the update that kanwar Dhillon had taken to social media to write an emotional post and say goodbye to the show.

Now, Kinshuk Mahajan who plays the role of Gautam and Akshay Kharodia who plays the role of Dev, have posted their goodbyes as well.

While Kinshuk did’nt write much, he posted a video which featured pictures from the start of the show that was gifted to the cast, and took to post it, fans were really sad but wished the actor a great career ahead.

While Akshay Kharodia, posted “Heart filled with gratitude and tears. Thank you for all the love “

Check out the posts here:

 

 


Meanwhile on the show, In the upcoming episode, we will see that the whole family is stunned hearing Dhara’s decision and Chiku says goodbye to everyone except Dhara.

On the other hand, Shiva goes to Suman to request her to go and stay with him and Raavi, but Suman refuses it, saying that she will not live with anyone who has broken up the family.

Will you miss the OG cast in the show?

