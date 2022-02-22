Omg! Ahead of Spy Bahu release, here's what Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim are up to!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Spy Bahu is an upcoming serial on the channel Colors TV, the show will tentatively set to release on 28th Feb 2022. The serial is produced under the banner of Viniyard Productions of Ashvini Yardi.

As we saw in the promo Sanna Sayyad and Sehban Azim have been selected to play the lead roles of the protagonists in the show. They are all set to rule the tv screen soon. The viewers are very excited to see them as a pair together. Meanwhile the shooting is going on in Kashmir Sana Sayyed shared a hilarious reel on instagram.

She also captioned the reel as ''Embarking on our new journey, Thankyou Allah , Thank You universe and everybody who made this possible. Can’t wait for #SpyBahu to go on air soon.''

We will also see Ayub Khan, Krunal Pandit and Kiran Karmarkar who will be portraying the supporting roles. It is speculated that the show will be replacing Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani that is telecasted from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Colors TV channel.

