Omg! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi, seeks revenge from this co-star of Bhagya Lakshmi

Now, it will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their relationship. Or will Balwinder be successful in separating #RishMi?
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 18:09
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Fans are loving the on-screen chemistry between Rishi and Lakshmi. They are back with another stunning reel. Likewise, in this video we see that Aishwarya Khare, aka Lakshmi, is up with a hilarious yet thoughtful reel. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Check out the video   

 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, the entire family is happy to see Rishi getting engaged to Malishka. On the other hand, Lakshmi is heartbroken as her relationship with Rishi is ending and they will soon part ways. She will express her feelings to Shalu. Meanwhile, Balwinder conspires to kill Rishi or Lakshmi with a knife, that he shows to another fellow waiter in the house.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their relationship. Or will Balwinder be successful in separating #RishMi?

