OMG! Aishwarya Khare's 'Raudra roop' for the Major Twist of Bhagyalaskhmi! Check out Behind scenes pictures here!

MUMBAI: ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ on Zee TV is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on the channel and the show features Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. But they are also joined by a stellar cast featuring Veterans and Acclaimed actors like Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal.

ALSO READ: Bhagyalakshmi: Pathetic! Lakshmi is unable to forgive Rishi

In the latest Promo released by the show, Lakshmi has had enough with Rishi and wants to break all ties with him.

Lakshmi is heartbroken and goes to the temple to find answers and her eyes are extremely dark and she is crying her forehead is smeared in Sindoor from the bottom of Goddess's Murti.

The promo is loved by all the fans and it has gone viral really quickly and people are lauding her performance in the promo, and are really excited about the episode.

Aishwarya Khare who plays the role of Lakshmi posted a bunch of behind the scene photos of her in the ‘Raudra Roop’, Take a look:

Well, Aishwarya has really wowed audiences with her new look in the promo.

Meanwhile, on the show Currently, everyone is worried about Laxmi's disappearance.

However, the panditji informs Rishi about Laxmi in the temple and he rushes to meet her.

He finds her later but is shocked to see her broken in pain and anger.

And so later on Rishi tries to apologize to her and explains the situation to her.

But it is too late now as Laxmi is not ready to be fooled anymore by Rishi's reasoning.

Shockingly, she breaks her marriage with Rishi in the temple and walks away emotionless.

Moreover, Laxmi will leave Oberoi Mansion ignoring everyone's pleas and requests

This will mark a new beginning in Laxmi's life where she will look at life from a new perspective.

Will Lakshmi survive in the outside world?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bhagyalakshmi: MAJOR TWIST!!! Lakshmi to step in the outside world alone