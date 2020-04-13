News

OMG! Akansha Puri wants to date THIS handsome hunk of TV

Akansha Puri reveals that she is willing to date a popular TV actor.

13 Apr 2020 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Akansha Puri was all over the news a few months back. We all know the actress was dating Paras Chhabra and things did not turn out well for both of them after Paras' growing closeness with Mahira Sharma.  

Now, Akansha and Paras have parted ways, however, still, a lot has been spoken about them.  

While Paras has moved on in his life, Akansha too has been doing the same.  

During her recent live chat session with TellyChakkar, Akansha got candid about many things and revealed some interesting stuff about her personal and professional life.

Now that Akansha is single, the actress was asked whom she would like to date. The actress was quick to take TV's heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh's name. The actress revealed that she loves Shaheer as an actor and wouldn't mind dating him. Hmm... Shaheer, we hope you are listening! 

Miss Puri also revealed that she would love to star with him in a romantic genre show as Shaheer has done lots of such kind of shows and all his pairing with every co-actress has become hit.  

Well, it will be interesting to see if Akansha bags a role opposite Shaheer in future or not.  

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

