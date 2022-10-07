OMG! Akshara and Imlie to turn into the iconic characters of Ranveer Singh and Vidya Balan in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

Well, we will soon see Pandya Parivaar participating and the breaking here is that Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to grace the stage of the show to promote their film Shamshera and you would surely see Dhara aka Shiny Doshi living her dream by shaking a leg with Ranbir. Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan donning the character of Jordan from Rockstar, as we all know he is a great singer, and we can't wait to see whether he will be able to impress Ranbir Kapoor with his skills.

Imlie and Anupama are once again against each other. Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her. Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucked to drown her.

Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family and tells Anupama that she will hurt the family so much that they won’t be able to heal. Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the fans are going to have a super fun time.

Ranbir Kapoor takes lessons from Neela on becoming the torturous saas, he is the perfect choice to become the new Neela in the show and we are sure if that happens, Imlie will become the happiest Bahu from Star Parivaar.

In the upcoming episode, in the coming weekend's episode we will see the gorgeous sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali turn Khilji and Manjulika, you wouldn't want to miss out on their look.

Check it out:

