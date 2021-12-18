OMG! Akshay Kumar cracks funny jokes on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding

MUMBAI: There is doubt that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was one of the most trending topics of this year. The duo tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar was recently invited to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re. During the show, Akshay couldn't stop himself from cracking a witty joke on Vickat’s wedding.

As we all know that the SOPs were laid down for the grand wedding ceremony which included, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media etc. Also, the guests shouldn't have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue. The identity of the special guests attending the wedding was also kept confidential, hence the hotel had allotted secret codes instead of names to all the guests. The guests were then provided different services, such as room service, security etc., based on these codes.

On the show, Kiku Sharda began mocking their wedding by saying that he hasn’t seen such a grand wedding in his life because the couple didn’t allow him to get in. Akshay then quickly cracked a hilarious joke by saying Aapne waha Kit-kat bhi khayi hogi. And the entire audience burst to laughter.

Kapil Sharma on the other hand, asked Akshay about his plan to work with Taimur and the heroine of that generation in a love triangle film. To which Akshay sportingly answered that he would even like to work with Taimur’s children in the film.

