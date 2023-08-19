OMG! All's well that ends well, Faltu and Ayaan get their happily ever after! Find out more!

Faltu was going to the ratings and the viewers love Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 19:04
Faltu

MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. 

Faltu is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers love Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show. Fans love the chemistry between Ayaan and Faltu. 

ALSO READ: Faltu: What! Ayaan takes a BIG decision of leaving the house

The show is gearing up for many twists and turns. But the problem is that there was a report of the show is going off-air and the actors had confirmed it as well. But, the show received an extension.

Still, fans have been feeling baffled about a show, which is among the Top 5 in the TRP charts, going off-air.

But it looks like the show is ending on a happily-ever-after note.

Both Niharika Chouksey and Akash Ahuja took to Instagram to share the final glimpses of the show ending and Faltu and Ayaan getting married. 

What will Faltu do now?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Also Read: Faltu 7th August 2023 Written Episode Update: Ayaan and Neil get stunned seeing Faltu

    


 

 

Akash Ahuja Faltu Thapki Pyaar Ki Ayaan Niharika Chouksey Star Plus Tanisha Boyhood Productions Drishti Thakur Hardik Sharma Faltu spoilers TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 19:04

