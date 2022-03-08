OMG! Aman Gandhi aka Ayush gets brutally thrashed on the sets of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi; find out why?

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Also read: SHOCKING! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan gets brutally THRASHED on the sets of Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Recently, a big milestone has been achieved by the team Bhagya Lakshmi! So, basically, the lead actors of the show Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti took to their social media and shared their happiness. The milestone is that the show has completed one year and #RishMi and #RohIsh took to their social media and shared their happiness.

But despite achieving a big milestone, actor Aman Gandhi aka Ayush gets brutally thrashed on the sets of the show.

Well, he uploaded a video wherein he showed a glimpse of the incident. He is been hit by the female who plays the role of the cop on the show and also by Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi and Munira Kudrati.

He captioned the video, “Jagah chun chun ke maara, pitaai turned into trend.. chal kya raha hai ye sab.”

Have a look!

Also read:Celebration Time! Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi achieves yet another milestone; this is how Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare rejoiced | Deets Inside

What is your take on this?

Tell us in the comments.