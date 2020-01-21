Omg Aman has baby :Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka 21st January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Rubina is about to leave Parveen’s when the globe that is coming out from the wing is irking her. she is about to check on it when Anjum comes and calls her to come with her. Aman is discussing with Rubina and enjoy that they have to find out a way to prevent Kabir because he can took the form of anybody and make a fool out of this family any day anytime. Rubina assured the family members that she will try her best to find out a remedy to all the chaos that Kabir has created in the lives of the family members. Aman comes back in the room and finds Roshni is sitting on the floor. He goes to her and tries to talk when she says that this happiness is very stubborn kid, no matter how much we want to welcome, it never comes easy but troubles come in your lives unwantedly. Another side, after everyone left Parveen goes to pick up her ring from the floor but Chotu come there at the end moment and she is unable to take it from there.

Roshni says we are stressed out and I have to do something to lessen my stress. She says I will bake some cookies and Aman asks her not to do so as the last time she tried to do it she almost turned it into a deadly accident. Roshni says that you are being very mean when Aman noticed the scar on her hand. Suddenly Aman tries to touch her when a sparkling comes out and he gets a huge shock. Roshni and Aman both didn’t understand that what just happened right now and when they again try to touch each other that same thing happened again.

Being helpless they decided to approach Rubina who says that the effect of the poison is still there and till the time it is there, it will happen to both of them. She promised them to look for a solution of this venom. In the way of coming back home Roshni and Aman finds out is on the street alone with so many stuffs are scattered on the road. Aman tries to look for if there is anything like an accident happened and find out a girl whom he knows as Alia. He brings her home when she says that some people after me and my kid and they are continuously trying to harm him no matter what. She says that those men tries to extract money from Aman through this child and everybody in the family gets surprised that why will Aman has to pay money for the kid. Aman asks her why are you saying this when she says that this child biologically belongs to you and that is why I want to leave him with you so that I can be assured. Alia is in Junaid Bhawan who is also a magician with a secret mission.