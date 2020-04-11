News

OMG! Amidst Covid-19 outbreak, actor Ankush Arora mourns the death of a closed one

Ankush lost his grandfather recently.

MUMBAI: While every morning, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we open our news desk with very sorrowful information.

Actor Ankush Arora of Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha fame lost a close family member. Ankush’s grandfather passed away. The actor took to Instagram and expressed the grief of losing his dear grandfather. He shared a picture with him and wrote: You may be gone from my sight... But you are never gone from my heart.From all the kachoris you used to bring for all of us to riding your mopat bike and all the other memories can never be replaced .....Miss you nanu ,May your soul rest in peace .Sending my love to you wherever you are Aapka Ankush .

Have a look at his post:

TellyChakkar.com pays heartfelt condolences to Ankush’s family. May they get the courage to deal with the situation.

