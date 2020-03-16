OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Fans are extremely annoyed to seen the on going drama in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 09:26
OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian TV. Now, everyone is excited about the upcoming pregnancy of Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh). Meanwhile, Jagtap killing Samrat and Pakhi fuming at Sai has annoyed the fans to the core.

In the upcoming track, we are going to witness Samrat will be killed by Jagtap, and fumed Pakhi will cross all her limits. She will tell her that she has snatched both the men from her life. Life of a pregnant Sai is going to be hell. But fans are not happy with this development. Angry fans have expressed their rage on the makers for killing the essence of the storyline. Check tweets.

Also Read: Wow! Check out the grand entry of this star from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

One user tweeted, “Because these writers know only how the stretch the hall drama.. THEY SPENT 15 FUCKING EPISODES IN THE LIVING AREA WOH BHI SAME KAPDON MEIN. POORA DO HAFTA BUT @sidd_vankar & company can't write happy moments for #Sairat for more than two episodes #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin”, while another tweeted, “Exactly, no-one is more harsh towards their leads as the makers of Ghum..they can't see them happy..

“#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin makers BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK ghkkpm main BOYCOTT Pakhi Virat ki shaadi track Ghkkpm mein”, tweeted the third user. And the fourth one wrote, “Makers BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK ghkkpm main BOYCOTT Pakhi Virat ki shaadi track Ghkkpm mein makers aap ko real main Pati patni se payar hai bakwaas track la rehe hai paki Virat saath rehe jo ki Pati patni hai show na main devar bhabhi hai.”

Also Read: Wow! Check out the grand entry of this star from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have spoken about the kind of hate they have faced from certain sections of the audience. Aishwarya Sharma said on Smart Jodi that some fans even told her to die of corona.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Televsion Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Yogendra Verma Singh Aishwarya Sharma Kishori Shahane Bharti Patil TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
2
Yay
2
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 09:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara arranges a date night at the hospital with Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Manjari worrying about the DNA...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Are Kanha and Sayuri growing fond of each other?
MUMBAI: The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Kusum getting ready as a potential...
Anupama: OMG! Anuj and Anupama will meet someone special at the orphanage
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXPLOSIVE! Aryan and Imlie's surprise burn down in Jyoti's devious plan; Imlie saves Aryan from the fire in the kitchen
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read: htt...
Finally! Shamita Shetty breaks her silence on her Break-Up rumours with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat
MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss lovebirds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will unite for an upcoming project and the actress...
Anupama: Finally! Toshu relaises the worth of Anupama and promises Kinjal to be a good father to his child
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
'Runway 34' takes off for early access on OTT platform
'Runway 34' takes off for early access on OTT platform
Latest Video