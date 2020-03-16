OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian TV. Now, everyone is excited about the upcoming pregnancy of Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh). Meanwhile, Jagtap killing Samrat and Pakhi fuming at Sai has annoyed the fans to the core.

In the upcoming track, we are going to witness Samrat will be killed by Jagtap, and fumed Pakhi will cross all her limits. She will tell her that she has snatched both the men from her life. Life of a pregnant Sai is going to be hell. But fans are not happy with this development. Angry fans have expressed their rage on the makers for killing the essence of the storyline. Check tweets.

One user tweeted, “Because these writers know only how the stretch the hall drama.. THEY SPENT 15 FUCKING EPISODES IN THE LIVING AREA WOH BHI SAME KAPDON MEIN. POORA DO HAFTA BUT @sidd_vankar & company can't write happy moments for #Sairat for more than two episodes #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin”, while another tweeted, “Exactly, no-one is more harsh towards their leads as the makers of Ghum..they can't see them happy..

“#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin makers BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK ghkkpm main BOYCOTT Pakhi Virat ki shaadi track Ghkkpm mein”, tweeted the third user. And the fourth one wrote, “Makers BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK ghkkpm main BOYCOTT Pakhi Virat ki shaadi track Ghkkpm mein makers aap ko real main Pati patni se payar hai bakwaas track la rehe hai paki Virat saath rehe jo ki Pati patni hai show na main devar bhabhi hai.”

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have spoken about the kind of hate they have faced from certain sections of the audience. Aishwarya Sharma said on Smart Jodi that some fans even told her to die of corona.

