OMG! Anjali Arora reveals that she misses the friendship that she had with Munawar Faruqui; says “If he is not interested in keeping the friendship I can’t do anything”

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest contestants on the show.

She emerged as the first runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans support her and shower her with a lot of love.

Her 'Kachha Badam' reel that went viral back in the day is said to have earned her 10 million followers.

She is quite active on social media and she likes to give insight into her whereabouts and what she is up to!

These days she is in the headlines as she will be soon seen in the song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.

In a recent interview, Anjali spoke about how she misses the friendship she had with Munawar.

The actress said, “I don’t have a problem in keeping the friendship. If he is not interested in keeping the friendship then it is not my fault as the bond has to be two ways. I don’t understand why we don’t talk, sometimes I feel he would be busy but then I miss the friendship bond we had as it was very true.”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans also loved their bond and friendship and they miss watching them together.

