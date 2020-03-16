OMG! Anjali Arora reveals the shocking reason why she is not following Munawar Faruqui

Anjali was one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Lock Upp and now in a recent interview the young lad did reveal why she is not following Munawar.
mun-anj

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

She emerged as the second runner-up of the show, and her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside and inside Lock Upp.

Now, the actress has a massive fan following. Fans shower a lot of love and support on her.

During her stint in Lock Upp the actress was very close to Munawar and their bonding was loved by the audience to a point that the audience did feel that their friendship was something more and they would have been dating but then later on, Munawar did confess that he is in a relationship and that he had no feelings for Anjali.

Post the show the are not in touch with each other and now in a recent interview she revealed why she wasn't following Munawar on social media the young lad said “ After coming out of Lock Upp I haven't got the time to go on my social media account  has I have been busy and is spending time with my family and now I would go on instagram and would see all that has happened and will follow him as he is a very good friend and will always remain one no matter what” .

Well, no doubt that Munawar and Anjali are both very good friends and the fans love watching them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

