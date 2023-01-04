OMG! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary spill the beans of starring in Aashiqui 4 directed by Sajid Khan; read to know more

Now Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who were contestants on the show recently had a reunion.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most watched reality shows on Television. The fights, arguments, friction, fun, banter and friendships will long be remembered. From Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam to winner MC Stan made a mark on the show with their game. Recently the show concluded and MC Stan was declared the winner. Now Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who were contestants on the show recently had a reunion.

Speaking to the media, Sajid said, “We discussed a lot about meeting outside after the show. But after getting evicted he got busy with his show. But now when he came to Mumbai we decided to catch up. We are meeting at a common friend's place. I keep speaking to Priyanka and him over the phone but I am happy to see him personally. This goes on to prove that the relations you make inside Bigg Boss are true and they are not for the cameras. We are friends not because we have to but because we genuinely bond and have connections.”

Ankit commented, “It feels nice and it is like coming back home. I am very happy. Mumbai has been my home for a very long time and I miss Mumbai. But I will keep coming.’

When the media asked them since the hero, heroine and director is there, will they talk about making a movie together? Said responded saying, “Why not? If there is some interesting script, of course why not”

Ankit then said that Sajid should consider making Aashiqui four with them and Sajid joked saying, “Tujhe toh le lenge, mujhe kaun lega?”

Speaking of the infamous fight between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik, Sajid said, “I feel they are very young. Look at their age Stan is 23 and Abdu is 19, friends usually fight with each other and it is very common. It is not a big deal. I am sure once Abdu comes back to India, Mumbai, we all will have food together. It will just take a hug and I feel they have already spoken over the phone. I also feel these things are exaggerated on social media for numbers.”

