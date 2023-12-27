OMG: Ankita Lokhande confronts Vicky Jain for trying to SLAP her on Bigg Boss 17!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has seen many ups and downs between contestants as the format of the show is controversial.

Many celebrated personalities of the television industry and internet sensations have participated in the show in the likes of Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Samarth Jurel among others. The personal lives of celebrities are exposed on National television as it is impossible to fake relations 24/7.

It was only recently that Vicky and Ankita were a part of a showdown and a video went viral where it seemed like Vicky tried to slap Ankita. This video took a storm on the internet and netizens debated whether he tried slapping her or was it just that he was trying to remove the blanket to get up from the bed.

Now, in a recent video, Vicky and Ankita were sharing a private moment where Ankita confronted Vicky about trying to slap her. Vicky was spotted asking Ankita what problem she had and why she was not behaving properly. He told her that they were on National television and their relationship might not be coming across properly. Ankita then told him that the entire house also witnessed what he was trying to do by trying to slap her.

Ankita was seen getting irritated with the fact that Vicky goes around asking other people about the problems they have but he never asks Ankita or even bothers to acknowledge that Ankita has a problem with the way Vicky has been behaving and giving her a tough time.

