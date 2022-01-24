OMG! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna shares his Biggest fan moment and it is not from Anupamaa but this show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupama is currently ruling our television screens. The show has targeted strong and yet sensitive topics in the show. From women empowerment to domestic violence.

Gaurav Khanna playing the character of Anuj and Rupali Ganguly playing the character Anupama went on live on Instagram. Gaurav has shared his biggest fan moment experience. Wherein he shares that a 6 year old girl asked him for an autograph.At that point he was playing the character in the show Kum kum and he thought that the little girl will be going to his co stars to get the autograph but Surprisingly she turned around and requested to give him the signature. And that moment was very overwhelming for him as it was the first time someone had ever asked for an autograph from him.

Check out the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZHaebohw8U/

To which Anupama replied the little girl must have all grown up now. Moreover, Gaurav has a special place for that cute girl and wished her good luck for her future. Now that his character Anuj has become quite famous, fans are quite excited to meet him in person.

