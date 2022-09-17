OMG! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat recently revealed about his special connection with actress Ashnoor Kaur

MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

ALSO READ: AWW! Paras Kalnawat reveals his feelings about Nora Fatehi

Paras recently took to Instagram and asked his fans to ask him questions. Out of the many questions his fans asked, one fan asked him to say a few words for Ashnoor Kaur.

Addressing this, he posted a picture of a chocolate bar with a note on it that said “Sorry” and was from “Miss Neighbour”. This means the two are really good friends and are neighbours. Posting this picture, he wrote the caption “Kuch aisa rishta hai humara. Abhi abhi ek sorry mila hai”

Check out the story here:

The duo seems to share a great bond. They even featured in a music video together titled “Yaar ki Mehfil” which received a lot of attraction and appreciation.

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation. While Ashnoor is currently pursuing BMMC in Mumbai, she is best known for her acting in several television serials including Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with supporting roles in Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

