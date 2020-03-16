OMG! Anupamaa: This MaAnday meet the official Mrs and Ms Kapadia

The Shahs perform Anupamaa's Bidaai after presenting beautiful gifts to her, also writing letters to her apologising for their behavior in the past.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 18:11
OMG! Anupamaa: This MaAnday meet the official Mrs and Ms Kapadia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read  VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

Maan is finally back this time with an amazing dance performance. In this video, we see Anupama and Anuj happily dancing their hearts out, post their on-screen marriage. We can also see Anupamaa's on-screen friend Devika joining, but there is a twist that is simply unmissable! 

Check out the video 

Also read Wow! Anupama's Paras aka Samar caught this costar in a new avatar, Deet Inside

Meanwhile, in the upcoming track, we see that Vanraj and Leela join the marriage celebrations after being lectured by the family members. Leela and Vanraj seem genuinely happy for the couple and Leela regrets her behavior. Anupamaa and Anuj get married finally.

The Shahs perform Anupamaa's Bidaai after presenting her with beautiful gifts; also writing letters to her, apologising for their past behaviour.

Kapadia’s perform few of the rituals for Anuj and Anupamaa, which they enjoy to their heart's content, but unfortunately, this doesn't last long as Hasmukh falls lifeless on the floor. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 18:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! Armaan aka Ankit Siwach is furious at costar due to this reason in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si...
Sirf Tum: Exclusive! Suhani tries to commit suicide; Ranveer reveals the reason behind not marrying her!
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Natasha to get engaged to Karan Luthra?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Super Hot! Ankit Siwach looks dapper, donning these funky accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Udaariyaan: Emotional! Tanya’s question takes Fateh to a memory lane
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
MUMBAI: Every time Ranveer Singh steps out, he becomes the talk of the town owing to his fashion choices. While the...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look
Latest Video