OMG! Anupamaa: This MaAnday meet the official Mrs and Ms Kapadia

Maan is finally back this time with an amazing dance performance. In this video, we see Anupama and Anuj happily dancing their hearts out, post their on-screen marriage. We can also see Anupamaa's on-screen friend Devika joining, but there is a twist that is simply unmissable!

Meanwhile, in the upcoming track, we see that Vanraj and Leela join the marriage celebrations after being lectured by the family members. Leela and Vanraj seem genuinely happy for the couple and Leela regrets her behavior. Anupamaa and Anuj get married finally.

The Shahs perform Anupamaa's Bidaai after presenting her with beautiful gifts; also writing letters to her, apologising for their past behaviour.

Kapadia’s perform few of the rituals for Anuj and Anupamaa, which they enjoy to their heart's content, but unfortunately, this doesn't last long as Hasmukh falls lifeless on the floor.

