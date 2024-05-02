OMG! Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly candidly discusses personal financial challenges; Says ‘I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre’

MUMBAI: The well-known actor Rupali Ganguly, who starred in the television series Anupamaa, talked candidly about her family's financial struggles brought on by her father's unsuccessful film attempts. She is the sister of Bollywood choreographer Vijay Ganguly and the daughter of renowned director Anil Ganguly.

(Also read: Aww! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Aurra Bhatnagar share the sweetest bond, here's the proof)

Rupali revealed in a recent interview with a popular news portal that her father, Anil Ganguly, was the director of the Dharmendra-starring movie Dushman Devta. The film's poor box office performance resulted in a financial catastrophe. She said, "I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre (a distance of almost 15 km) because my father's films flopped, and we were wiped out. Everything that he had was sold."

The director used his own resources to finish the picture since there were no corporate mechanisms in place. Unfortunately, significant losses followed, leaving Rupali and her family penniless and facing financial collapse. Her father's diabetes was even brought on by the stress of these financial losses. Rupali emphasized, "Houses and jewelry were sold, and homes were mortgaged to finance film production."

Rupali continued, describing her theatrical journey, "My first play was Atmakatha at Prithvi Theatre, and it was produced by Dinesh Thakur."

She disclosed that to conserve money, she used to walk from Worli to the Prithvi Theatre in Juhu. Rupali got just fifty rupees for her first performance.

Rupali persevered in the face of many obstacles and eventually carved out a prosperous career in the television industry. She gained great recognition in 2020 for her lead part in the highly acclaimed TV series Anupamaa after captivating fans with her depiction of Monisha Sarabhai in the comedy gem Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The highest-paid TV celebrity is Rupali Ganguly, who receives Rs 3 lakh for each program. Following Anupamaa's enormous popularity, Rupali's pay for each episode went from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

(Also read: Anupamaa: Major Twist! Beeji desires Anupama to marry Yashdeep leaving her past behind)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla