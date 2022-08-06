OMG! Is Anupamaa's Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna going to be a villain?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has become amongst the most popular TV shows on Indian Television and Rupali Ganguly has managed to become a household name with her character, Anupama.

Here is a fun take of Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna of what he will do if someone will trouble Anupamaa. Definitely, He is going to be the villian for anyone who is gonna come Anupamaa's way. Take a look at this video to see what Anuj is upto.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Anuj tells Barkha to postpone the party and tells about Anupama’s pag- phera and that she would have to go to the Shah family.

Barkha is hurt that the party is cancelled but she understands that Indian rituals are important and she agrees to postpone the party.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Barkha and Anupama’s relationship turns out post this incident.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.