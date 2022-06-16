OMG! Anupamaa's BAA aka Alpana Buch has a special request to this person, Deets Inside

Vanraj and Ankush scratch each other’s vintage ego but still bear each other for the upcoming next big twist in the show. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 15:42
Alpana

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read  Anupama: Shocking! This is how the Shah family reacted after Kavya did something special for them

In this video we see Alpana Buch who plays the role of Baa in Anupamaa is with some mischief.
She has recently shared a hilarious video of her trying to order an exciting meal at one of the popular 
fast food chains. However, things take  a wrong turn towards the end of the video. Take a look at this funny video.

Check out the video   

Also read  Anupamaa: Revenge! Barkha to use Adhik and Sara to take over the Kapadia empire

In the upcoming track, Vanraj and Ankush scratch each other’s vintage ego but still bear each other for the upcoming next big twist in the show. Anuj and Anupamaa see the duo together but do not bother to get in between.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show. Stay tuned and keep reading tellychakkar.com for more updates on Star Plus Anupamaa.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa
