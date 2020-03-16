Omg! Anupamaa's Namaste America cast shows reality vs expectation which will leave you in splits, Check out



MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.  The producers are here with ‘Anupama: Namaste America’ to show another side of Anupama’s life. We will get to see Anupama and Vanraj having completed 10 years of marriage in America.

Also read  Oh No! Check out who wins the competition between Vanraj and Anupamaa in Namaste America

In this video, we see that the cast of Anupamaa is showing what goes behind the scenes and what we see onscreen which will definitely crack you up. Take a look at this video to see their fun-filled moments. 

Check out the video   

Meanwhile, in the current track, we saw that, The focus will be on Anupama and Anuj's story briefly, but it will mainly revolve around how Anupama’s dreams were crushed.

Anuj is the handsome hunk of college, and Anupama is a dancing diva. But at the same time, she is a shy girl who doesn't talk with a lot of people in her college.

Anupama has a gang of friends including Devika. Anuj will seek Devika's help to propose to Anupama.

Life gives a shock to Anuj as he will fail. He then moves on. Later, Anupama will get married to Vanraj.

Also read - Anupama Prequel: Sad! Anupama stuck in the Shah House being a doormat

Are you excited to see the beginning of her marriage with Vanraj?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

