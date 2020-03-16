OMG! Anupmaa: This MaAnday meet the official Mrs and Ms Kapadia

The Shahs perform Anupama's Bidaai after presenting beautiful gifts to her, also writing letters to her apologising for their behavior in the Past.
OMG! Anupmaa: This MaAnday meet the official Mrs and Ms Kapadia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.  

Maan is finally back this time with an amazing dance performance. In this video, we see Anupama and Anuj happily dancing in their hearts out post of their on-screen marriage. We can also see Anupamaa's onscreen friend Devika joining but there is a twist that is simply unmissable. 

Check out the video  

Meanwhile, in the upcoming track, we see that Vanraj and Leela join the marriage celebrations after being lectured by the family members.

Leela and Vanraj are happy from the heart and Leela regrets her behavior. Anupama and Anuj get married finally.

The Shahs perform Anupama's Bidaai after presenting beautiful gifts to her, also writing letters to her apologising for their behavior in the Past.

Kapadia’s perform few of the rituals for Anuj and Anupama which they enjoy to their heart's content but unfortunately, this doesn't last long as Hasmukh falls lifeless on the floor. 

