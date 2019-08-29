OMG! Anurag to ATTEMPT SUICIDE in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay…

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus has reached a stage where Prerna has now completely supported Mr. Bajaj. It looks like it’s time that Anurag moves on in life.



The upcoming track will once again witness a high point where Anurag and Prerna will have a face-off. Anurag once again confesses his love to Prerna and pleads with her to understand him, but she rejects him again. Prerna ends up insulting Anurag and his love and praises Mr. Bajaj for the kind of person he is.



Anurag is unable to tolerate this, and shockingly, he decides to commit suicide.



He holds a knife to his wrist and decides to end all the emotional turmoil, betrayal, and rejection forever.



Will Prerna come to save him?