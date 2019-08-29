News

OMG! Anurag to ATTEMPT SUICIDE in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus has reached a stage where Prerna has now completely supported Mr. Bajaj. It looks like it’s time that Anurag moves on in life.

The upcoming track will once again witness a high point where Anurag and Prerna will have a face-off. Anurag once again confesses his love to Prerna and pleads with her to understand him, but she rejects him again. Prerna ends up insulting Anurag and his love and praises Mr. Bajaj for the kind of person he is.

Anurag is unable to tolerate this, and shockingly, he decides to commit suicide.

He holds a knife to his wrist and decides to end all the emotional turmoil, betrayal, and rejection forever.

Will Prerna come to save him?

Tags > suicide, Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

past seven days