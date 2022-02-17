OMG! Anushka Sen speaks about her love life says “ I have never had a boyfriend since these 18 years”

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular TV actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and won our hearts with her talent.

Anushka is a social media star and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

She has been in the industry since childhood and has been a part of many projects. She has come up the hard way. She began her career when she was just four years old.

Since, she has been working at such a young age that the actress couldn’t have a love life.

In a recent interview, the actress said that “ I have a lot of conversation with my dad about my future, projects and all, the conversation goes for a very long time as me and my father are very similar in our thinking process. Even my mom is very chilled with this and whenever I speak to mom also about a guy or something she takes it in a good spirit. But this has never happened I have never approached any stranger and never had a boyfriend in these 18 years”

She further said that “ I couldn’t have a boyfriend because all these years I was building my career and studies and I was concentrating on this only and didn’t get time for my love life, but now to be honest if something like this happens I am open to it as these things cannot be planned it happens. Yes I will be open to my dad and I know he is very cool with it”

