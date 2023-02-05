OMG! Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri expose the game of Bigg Boss, they say "We all know that the show is scripted and Shilpa was going to re - enter as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 7, but..."

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 7. In a recent interview, they spoke about the show being scripted and how Shilpa was suppose to re - enter the house post her eviction. But due to politics, it was stopped.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI :Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri are one of the most loved and celebrated actors of the television industry. They are seen as one of the most adorable real life couples.

A few months earlier, they grabbed headlines as they were blessed with a baby girl and embraced parenthood almost after 17 - 18 years of marriage.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and both Shilpa and Apurva were part of Season 7, where they lasted for over a month.

Now in a recent interview, they exposed the game of Bigg Boss, where Apurva said that everyone knows what happens in the show. Shilpa reveals that the show is scripted and you know what happens before hand.

She further says that post her elimination in the show, she was supposed to re - enter the house next week during Karva Chauth. But then, Apurva got eliminated and the re - entering got cancelled due to some politics played.

They also said that they do not regret doing Bigg Boss as they met some amazing people, but they didn't enjoy the game being played as much as they enjoyed being on other reality shows.

Well, there is no doubt that both Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri have been away from the television industry but they are content and happy at the same time.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

OMG! Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri expose the game of Bigg Boss, they say "We all know that the show is scripted and Shilpa was going to re - enter as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 7, but..."
