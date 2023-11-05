OMG! Archana Gautam reveals how she would react if MC Stan comes as a wild card entry on Khatron Ke Khiladi this season post Bigg Boss

Archana soon will be seen in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she revealed what her reaction would be if MC Stan enters the show as a wild card and if she would work with him post Bigg Boss.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 18:22
ARCHANA GAUTAM

MUMBAI:  Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

Now, in a recent interview, she was asked if she would want to meet MC Stan. That's when she replied, saying that she would never want to meet him as since the two do not get along with each other during the Bigg Boss days. 

The actress was then asked about her reaction if MC Stan were to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi this season as a wild entry and whether she would be working with him. To this, she suggested to let him come and refused to speak about this further. 

Well, it seems like the fight that started inside the Bigg Boss house still continues even outside, as the two do not get along with each other.

It will be interesting to watch the show if he gets roped in and the way would Archana react as she definitely doesn’t want to collaborate with him.

Do you want to see Mc Stan and Archana back in a show together?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 18:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kettan Singh gets married
MUMBAI:  Kettan Singh is an actor, singer, voice-over artist and model. He is known for television show Shankar...
Junooniyat: Broken In Love! Jahaan runs to see Elahi crying on her roof
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyatt. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Woah! Sikandar awakened, demands Parasmani for power
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Revelation! Garry exposed by Seerat, Angad beats him up
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid the reports of her engagement, have the celebrations begun?
Latest Video
Related Stories
GAUAHAR KHAN
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
KETTAN SINGH
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kettan Singh gets married
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season
Arjit Taneja
OMG! Arjit Taneja confesses his feelings for Mrunal Thakur; read on to know more
Heena Parmar
Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama
SAJID KHAN
Exclusive! Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik to start a new show titled “Long Son – Short Son"