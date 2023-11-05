OMG! Archana Gautam reveals how she would react if MC Stan would come as a wild card entry on Khatron Ke Khiladi and has she met him post Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

Now in a recent interview she was asked if she would want to meet MC Stan or not. That's when she replied saying that she would never want to meet him as since Bigg Boss days the two do not get along with each other.

The actress was then asked what she would do if he had a wild card entry in the show she said that let him come and she wouldn’t want to speak about this.

Well, it seems like the fight that started inside the Bigg Boss house still continues even outside as the two do not get along with each other.

It will be interesting to see if he comes on the show how would Archana react as she definitely doesn’t want to collaborate with him.

Do you want to see Mc Stan and Archana back in a show together?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!