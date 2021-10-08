OMG! Archana Puran Singh accuses Comedy Circus of not editing the episodes well

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, recently spoke about how it was wrong for people to assume that she had nothing to do on the show, but just sit and laugh at every joke.

Now, in a chat, she shares how the joke around her laughing at almost every gag on comedy shows started when she used to judge Comedy Circus.

Archana, who has been a part of several TV shows and Bollywood films, says, “It is funny how because of bad editing skills, an actor has to pay the price. There is an old story that I laugh at the silliest of jokes. I want to finally clear that misconception once and for all!”

Clarifying how it all started years ago when she was judging Comedy Circus, Archana says, “I judged Comedy Circus for almost 10 years and all the comedians, who are part of Kapil's show, used to be very young then and performed in that show, too. When they cracked jokes, I used to laugh at some of them and just smile at the others, but when the episode aired, it seemed like I had laughed at the silliest of jokes. The team used to edit the episode in such a way that my laughter was added to almost every act and even in places where I had not laughed. This was wrong because it made me look like I had even laughed at a boring joke when in reality, I hadn’t. I have nothing against the makers, but I am sad that the editing team was not careful about this.”

The actress rues that because of silly editing mistakes, the joke about her laughing on all gags is still doing the rounds. She says, “Like I had said earlier, it is not easy to sit for hours and judge an act. Similarly, if you notice in Kapil's show, I am not laughing on every banter. But since this is the impression that people still carry from my Comedy Circus days, I am still bearing the brunt that ‘Archanaji just keeps laughing and doing nothing on the show'."

She adds, “Every time we don't take up an assignment to do something meaty and serious. Sometimes, an actor just wants to have some fun and enjoy good humour. Kapil Sharma's show allows me to do that. I enjoy reacting to their gags and, at the same time, laugh at myself, too.”

