OMG! Are Bhagya Laxmi's Rishi and Malishka back together?

Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi and so is Malishka as usual and the media houses in Mumbai are too praising Lakshmi,
rishi-malishka

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

As we know that Rishi and Laxmi love each other and Malishka becomes the third wheel, there ensues some high voltage drama around them. The current track focuses on Rishmi spending quality time together and Makishka is getting jealous of them.

However, Rishi and Malishka, played by Rohit and Maera, are back together with a funny reel. The duo shares a great bond with each other and the funny reels that they post on instagram are the testimony of the same. Here is a range of their hilarious videos, wherein they are seen enacting scenes or shaking a leg on trending songs that will definitely crack you up. Take a look. 

Check out the video    

 

 

Meanwhile in the show we see that, At home, Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi and so is Malishka as usual and the media houses in Mumbai are too praising Lakshmi, but Rishi does not remember anything of Lakshmi’s good efforts so he denies the fact so is Malishka, but Ayush throws the light and reveals the good side of Lakshmi. 

Meanwhile, Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi, and later on, Rishi quarrels with Lakshmi. 

Now, it will be interesting to see the next level of the equation of Rishi and Lakshmi’s relationship! 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 19:04

