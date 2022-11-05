OMG! Are Bhagya Laxmi's Rishi and Malishka back together ? Deet Inside

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 19:04
rishi-malishka

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

As we know that Rishi and Laxmi love each other and Malishka becomes the third wheel there is high voltage drama revolving around them. The current track focuses on Rishmi spending quality time together and Makishka is jealous to see them.

However, Rishi and Malishka played by Rohit and Maera are back together with a funny reel. The duo shares great bond with each other and the funny reels that they post on instagram is the testimony for the same. Here are a range of their hilarious videos wherein they are seen enacting dialogue or shaking legs on trending songs that will definitely crack you up. Take a look. 

Check out the video    

Meanwhile in the show we see that, At home, Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi and so is Malishka as usual and the media houses in Mumbai are too praising Lakshmi, but Rishi does not remember anything of Lakshmi’s good efforts so he denies the fact so is Malishka, but Ayush throws the light and reveals the good side of Lakshmi. 

Meanwhile, Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi, and later on, Rishi quarrels with Lakshmi. 

Now, it will be interesting to see the next level of the equation of Rishi and Lakshmi’s relationship! 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhagyalakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Maera Mishra Smita Bansal Munira Kudrati Aman Gandhi Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 19:04

