OMG! Are Nyra M Banerji and Nishant Singh Malkani secretly married? Here's what fans have to say

MUMBAI :Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas of small screens. She has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

There’s no doubt that Nyrraa has a strong presence on screen, be it her current role or any other role she has played in the past. It’s always hard to get over her acting skills and beautiful face.

The actress has given some amazing performances in a lot of movies and shows. However, the actress is recalled many times for her performance in her debut show Divya Drishti. She is loved for her role in that show and the pictures of her character still makes rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Nishant Singh Malkani is a known television star who rose to fame with his performance in the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. He began his career with the most acclaimed serial Miley Jab Hum Tum.

He became a household name with his serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and today, he has a massive fan following.

Nishant was also a part of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 14, where he came across a strong player but was eliminated a bit early.

Recently, fans have speculated that the two of the most loved actors have been secretly married. There are many instances that have been in the favour of the news and fans are elated by the possibility of the same. The speculations do look convincing, take a look -

If the news of them being married is true, fans are very happy about the same and are eagerly waiting for the couple to make it official in the media.

