OMG! Are Siddarth and Avneet engaged?

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of television’s most loved on-screen couples. The duo shares crackling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen.

They are paired opposite each other as the leads of SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. In the roles of Aladdin and Yasmine, they have immense fan admiration and followers.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the two are more than friends. At several occasions on social media, Avneet and Siddharth often pass chessy comments which leave the fans confused about their relationship status.

Recently the two have confirmed their relationship, and the fans love their pairing.

We came across a #throwback photo where the fans spotted Siddarth and Avneet wearing the same ring on their fingers.

Where Siddarth is seen wearing it in the ring finger. Now the fans have commented saying that maybe their ring ceremony may be over and there are not revealing it to the public.

But the fans seem to be super excited with the picture. There is no doubt that Siddarth and Avneet make a wonderful and the audience love watching them together.

Their die-hard fans have commented that they can’t wait for this to happen in reality as it will be the happiest moment of their lives.

