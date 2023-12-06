OMG! Are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra engaged? A major hint sends fans into a frenzy!

Fans of TejRan have always found their favorite couple doing adorable things, but time over time Karan has been able to prove that he is the best boyfriend ever and often raises the bars for boyfriends everywhere.
A major hint sends fans into a frenzy

MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since.

Fans have even given them their ship name TejRan. They always set major couple goals for others and have risen to immense fame in the last couple of months.

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold.

The two have expressed their desire that they do want to get married and devoted fans of the two, have been waiting for their engagement.

Well, it looks like these eager eyed fans might have noticed something that might just be the good news that they have been hoping for.

A fan tweeted that he knows a very good news about the couple, but he is waiting for the confirmation. And that has led fans to believe that Tejasswi and Karan might actually be engaged and fans have gone into a frenzy and that Karan might have proposed to Tejasswi on her birthday. It is just speculation at this point but

Check out the tweet here:

There has been no confirmation on the same but fans have speculated that they might have just made things official but are waiting for confirmation.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 16:50

